“Run after”? Only Babler courted Dominik Wlazny

Three "press hours" were offered to interested viewers on ORF on Sunday, in which the representatives of the lists not yet present in the National Council were able to show themselves. It is well known that the Beer Party and its leader Dominik Wlazny are on the verge of entering parliament in the polls. In an interview, he expressed his confidence that he would actually be a politician in a week's time and also made other statements that made people sit up and take notice.