“Run after”? Only Babler courted Dominik Wlazny
Beer party leader Dominik Wlazny is weakening in the polls and is now also teasing on TV. In the ORF press conference, he said that the NEOS, but also SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, were "running after" him to get him to run on their lists. But that was probably only half the truth.
Three "press hours" were offered to interested viewers on ORF on Sunday, in which the representatives of the lists not yet present in the National Council were able to show themselves. It is well known that the Beer Party and its leader Dominik Wlazny are on the verge of entering parliament in the polls. In an interview, he expressed his confidence that he would actually be a politician in a week's time and also made other statements that made people sit up and take notice.
The Beer Party is a party without politicians. That will change fundamentally in seven days.
Dominik Wlazny
Wlazny insisted, for example, that he was serious about his party. Otherwise, he could have followed the offer of other lists for a secure mandate: "I would almost say they ran after me." The NEOS showed interest and "Mr. Babler was in my office." That would have been the easier route to a seat.
This is what the SPÖ says
"Yes, they met and of course Andi Babler tried to make it clear to him that this election is about preventing a right-wing turnaround in this country," the red party headquarters in Vienna's Löwelstraße told the "Krone" newspaper. "If he had shown interest, cooperation would certainly have been possible. However, as we can see more and more clearly, the positions differ more than originally assumed," they added.
Wlazny's beer party, for example, is against a four-day week, taxes on millionaires and a minimum wage. "He would probably have preferred an offer from Nehammer or Meinl-Reisinger," they speculate.
"Assertion is incorrect"
However, the NEOS tend to deny the latter. NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos is surprised: "There were no offers from NEOS to Wlazny, so his claim in today's ORF press conference is incorrect."
