After change of nation
Carinthian skier improves by 1293 places!
After switching nations to the Hungarian federation, slalom specialist Richard Leitgeb is stronger than ever before. With top results in Hungary, he has made an incredible leap forward in the world rankings. Leitgeb himself says: "Less pressure than with the ÖSV!"
The self-confidence of Richard Leitgeb from Strasbourg is higher than it has been for years. After switching nations to Hungary, he will be making his World Cup comeback after five years on November 17 at the slalom in Levi (Fin).
Currently in 82nd place in the slalom
He earned his starting place in South America, where he completed 15 races in a month and a half and also won the South American Cup. "I was able to compete with World Cup racers like Fabio Gstrein and Victor Muffat-Jeandet - the times give me confidence," says the 30-year-old, who has a fixed starting place in the slalom this winter and has improved his position in the slalom world rankings from 1375 to 82 (!). "I've never had as many FIS points in my entire career as I do now," beams Leitgeb.
"I have less pressure in Hungary than with the ÖSV"
In the last three years, he completed his teaching degree (sport & geography) and also worked as a ski instructor. As a young athlete, he never made it into the ÖSV squad despite seven World Cup starts - although he was the sixth-best slalom skier in Austria in 2019. "The pressure in the ÖSV has always been extremely high. I'm now the best in Hungary and don't have to fight for my place," explains Leitgeb, who therefore has no internal competition for the "home" World Championships in Saalbach.
I'm now the best skier in the Hungarian association's ranking.
Richard LEITGEB, Skifahrer aus Straßburg
16,000 euros from over 160 sponsors
Financially? He is relying on crowdfunding - where he raised €16,200 from over 160 sponsors in one month. "I'm overwhelmed - I don't even know many of the donors. Nevertheless, I'm still looking for sponsors, I have to organize everything myself, I'm a one-man show." He wants to join international training groups for the races. The goal: to ski all twelve World Cup slaloms - that would probably require 40,000 euros Stefan Plieschnig
