Carinthian skier improves by 1293 places!

"I have less pressure in Hungary than with the ÖSV"

In the last three years, he completed his teaching degree (sport & geography) and also worked as a ski instructor. As a young athlete, he never made it into the ÖSV squad despite seven World Cup starts - although he was the sixth-best slalom skier in Austria in 2019. "The pressure in the ÖSV has always been extremely high. I'm now the best in Hungary and don't have to fight for my place," explains Leitgeb, who therefore has no internal competition for the "home" World Championships in Saalbach.