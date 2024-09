La Niña on its way: will winter be freezing cold?

The probability of a La Niña event has increased significantly in recent weeks. The reason for this is a change in the behavior of the eastern Pacific Ocean, where colder water is coming to the surface again and, as a result, large air masses are also cooling noticeably. As the ocean is huge and the heat content of the entire atmosphere corresponds to the top three meters of the mega body of water, these changes will usually also have a global effect," predicts Austrian meteorologist Michael Staudinger.