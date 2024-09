Why the flood effect should not be overestimated

"Krone": Has the flood disaster completely reshuffled the cards for the election?

Thomas Hofer: No, you have to leave the church in the village: It is not the deciding factor in the election. The shifts will be limited - although the Greens have the chance to limit their losses. However, as each day passes, other issues may come to light. Even if it is not long into the election campaign, we have often seen how quickly this can happen. As in the USA with the Trump assassination and the Biden withdrawal shortly afterwards.