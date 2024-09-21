Storm: flood wave moves downstream

"Take every sandbag we can find"

Preparations are currently in full swing in the Lubuskie Voivodeship, which borders Brandenburg to the west. "We are taking every sandbag we can find," voivodeship president Marek Cebula told the PAP agency. Marcin Kierwinski, Member of the European Parliament and former Minister of the Interior, has been appointed as the government's representative for post-flood reconstruction.