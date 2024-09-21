Thermal spa celebrates anniversary
Aqua Dome looks back on 20 years of successes
The managing directors of the Aqua Dome take stock of the anniversary. The past four years of crisis have been "dived through well". New records are expected this year. The next investment is due in 2025.
What began in 1997 with a borehole in Längenfeld, which tapped thermal water from a depth of 1865 meters, has developed into a success story. The Aqua Dome Tirol Therme opened its doors for the first time on October 1, 2004. 74.1 million euros were invested in the construction of the thermal spa and hotel at the time.
"To date, we have invested a further 72 million euros in the following years," the managing director duo Bärbel Frey and Herbert Kuess calculate on the occasion of the 20th anniversary.
We made it through these challenging years well. In 2022 and 2023, we were able to build on 2019.
Bärbel Frey
Proud of awards and 265 employees
The investments seem to have paid off. At the 2018 World Spa Awards, the thermal spa was named "World's Best Mineral & Hot Spa Spring". In 2023, it was named "Austria's Best Spa". "We are also proud to have been awarded the title of 'Excellent Training Company'," says Frey.
There are currently ten apprentices and a total of 265 employees.
A new visitor record is expected this year
The expected turnover for this year is estimated at 40 million euros. In addition, 125,000 overnight stays and 400,000 visitors are expected to be welcomed by the end of the year. "That would be a new record," says the duo.
Asked by the Krone about the two years of the coronavirus pandemic and two years of record inflation as a result of the war in Ukraine, Bärbel Frey says that "we have come through these challenging years well. In 2022 and 2023, we were able to build on 2019. Of course, we also had to increase prices a little, but to a manageable extent".
In terms of investments and suppliers, we are focusing on the local environment. In this way, we are helping to ensure that added value remains in Tyrol.
Over 6 million euros for upgrading the sauna world
In order to continue to offer guests from over 25 countries the best luxury, around 6.4 million euros will be invested in 2025 and "in an extensive upgrade of the entire sauna world", the managing directors reveal. Both the investments and the suppliers are based on the local area. "In this way, we are helping to ensure that added value remains in Tyrol."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.