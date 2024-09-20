"National security"
Kiev bans authorities from using Telegram
Ukraine has largely banned the use of the online service Telegram for government, army and security employees. The reason given was concerns about "national security".
"The installation and use of Telegram on official devices of government officials, military personnel, security and defense sector employees and companies operating critical infrastructure" has been banned, the National Defense and Security Council announced on Friday.
The Ukrainian military often uses Telegram "to discuss confidential work issues", a high-ranking security official told the AFP news agency. However, the messenger app is a "major source of information leaks", as the service could easily be hacked by the Russians.
The Defense Council emphasized that the ban does not apply to those who need to use Telegram as part of their duties - for example to disseminate official messages. The app is an important means of communication for the army and the government. The ban also does not apply to employees' private devices.
Telegram founder arrested
Telegram was founded in Russia in 2013 by the Durov brothers Pavel and Nikolai. There, as in other former Soviet states, Telegram is one of the most popular messenger apps. The Russian-French founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France at the end of August. Among other things, the judiciary there accuses him of not doing enough to prevent the spread of criminal and extremist content on Telegram.
