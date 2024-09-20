RBI gets deal for Belarus subsidiary off the ground

According to the bank, which expects the deal to be closed in the fourth quarter, the amount will become effective upon completion of the transaction and is calculated from the difference between the book value of the equity and the expected purchase price. In addition, the sale is expected to have a further negative effect of a further EUR 500 million, which will primarily result from the "reclassification of predominantly historical currency losses", which will be recognized in other comprehensive income until the closing. The Belarusian rouble has suffered massive losses against the euro since 2011.