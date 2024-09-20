Israel launches massive airstrikes in Lebanon

According to Hezbollah, it is acting in solidarity with the Islamist Hamas in the coastal region. Both terrorist groups are supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose leadership regards Israel as its arch-enemy.

The almost daily mutual shelling has developed into a low-threshold war. According to official figures, around 600 people have already been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah members. According to official figures, 48 people have died in Israel as a result of attacks by the pro-Iranian militia, including soldiers but also many civilians.