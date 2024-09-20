Disaster relief
After the floods, funds should now flow quickly
Quick help counts twice. In line with this motto, the Lower Austrian Chamber of Labor and Chamber of Commerce are now joining the federal and state disaster fund with support.
After the floods in Lower Austria, financial aid should now flow quickly and without complications. "It is important that this money arrives very quickly," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Provincial Minister. That is why the damage commissions in the municipalities are already on the way and have been increased. Some damage reports have already been received and the first relief funds have already been paid out, according to the provincial vice-chairman.
As the Chamber of Commerce, we are standing by the local companies. The aid will be doubled from a maximum of 20,000 to 40,000 euros.
Wolfgang Ecker, Präsident der WKNÖ
Bild: Rita Newman
Disaster funds usually pay 20 percent
The federal and provincial disaster funds together can be expected to provide around 20 percent of the total damage. In cases of particular hardship, more than this fifth of the aid can be paid out.
Chambers want to offer rapid assistance
The representatives of the federal states have already promised initial and unbureaucratic assistance. "The Chamber of Labor is supporting members affected by the storm disaster with up to 1000 euros," says Lower Austrian Chamber of Labor President Markus Wieser. They have been supporting members who have suffered damage at their main place of residence for many years anyway. Applications can be made directly at the district offices.
The Chamber of Labor is providing rapid support with its own disaster aid of up to 1000 euros to repair damage to houses.
Markus Wieser, Präsident der AKNÖ
Bild: AKNÖ
According to Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce President Wolfgang Ecker, the Chamber of Commerce and the SVS have raised the limits of the support fund for the current floods. A maximum of 20 percent per case of damage and a maximum of 40,000 euros will be paid out.
