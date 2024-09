Pink politician instead of red lanterns

The NEOS top candidate and mother of three, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, is attracting mass attention thanks to this election advertisement: her larger-than-life likeness is now emblazoned on the façade of the first building at the entrance to the city in Linz-Urfahr.

Convenient location

Linzers and Mühlviertel residents know this building well, even if they have never been guests there: For many decades, the "Emanuelle" brothel could be found at this conveniently located address. The building on the banks of the Danube is currently empty.