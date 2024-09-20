First practice in Singapore – LIVE from 11.30 a.m.

"Winning and losing as a team"

In 2023, the floodlit Grand Prix was the only race that Red Bull did not win - the winner was Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari. It was also the only stop in the season where neither Verstappen nor team-mate Sergio Perez finished on the podium. This suggests that it could be more about damage limitation, even if Verstappen was defiant. "We are still fighting for the championship. We win and lose as a team and will continue to push and try to come back stronger," emphasized the soon-to-be 27-year-old. In the drivers' standings, Verstappen is still 59 points ahead of Norris, 78 ahead of Charles Leclerc and 91 ahead of Piastri.