Trial for fraud
In love with a prostitute, lost 300,000 euros
Did a man (58) fall into the love trap of a Romanian prostitute? The woman is accused of serious fraud. She is said to have defrauded the enamored suitor of almost 300,000 euros. And apparently by inventing cancer.
According to the indictment, the 58-year-old met the prostitute (39) in September 2022 in a brothel in Wals. "He fell in love with her. However, the woman pretended to have cancer and also asked him for money for treatment," the public prosecutor explained at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg Regional Court. The love scam is said to have gone on for a year, with the victim having paid around 290,000 euros to the accused.
The majority were "benefits"
However, the woman's defense lawyer spoke of "normal paid services". She had been paid for the many conversations and meetings. There were also at least four handovers of envelopes of money directly in the Laufhaus: to a friend of the main perpetrator, also a Romanian prostitute (34), who is now also on trial. Otherwise, he is said to have handed over or transferred the money directly to the woman. "He called again and again and wanted more services," the interpreter translated the 39-year-old's statements. Rates were set that changed depending on the type of service. "There were a lot of meetings, he was pushy," added the defendant, who has returned to work as an accountant in her home country.
The judge wanted to know what the alleged cancer was all about. "I told him that I needed support for examinations." At the very least, the defendant admitted to having received around 10,000 euros from the victim without any benefit. She also considers herself guilty of this amount. "The remaining amounts were benefits."
The court of lay assessors then wanted to question the victim. However, the man has poor hearing and barely speaks intelligibly. "We need a new hearing with a sign language interpreter," said the judge and adjourned the hearing.
