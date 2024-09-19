Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial for fraud

In love with a prostitute, lost 300,000 euros

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 14:30

Did a man (58) fall into the love trap of a Romanian prostitute? The woman is accused of serious fraud. She is said to have defrauded the enamored suitor of almost 300,000 euros. And apparently by inventing cancer.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the indictment, the 58-year-old met the prostitute (39) in September 2022 in a brothel in Wals. "He fell in love with her. However, the woman pretended to have cancer and also asked him for money for treatment," the public prosecutor explained at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg Regional Court. The love scam is said to have gone on for a year, with the victim having paid around 290,000 euros to the accused.

The majority were "benefits"
However, the woman's defense lawyer spoke of "normal paid services". She had been paid for the many conversations and meetings. There were also at least four handovers of envelopes of money directly in the Laufhaus: to a friend of the main perpetrator, also a Romanian prostitute (34), who is now also on trial. Otherwise, he is said to have handed over or transferred the money directly to the woman. "He called again and again and wanted more services," the interpreter translated the 39-year-old's statements. Rates were set that changed depending on the type of service. "There were a lot of meetings, he was pushy," added the defendant, who has returned to work as an accountant in her home country.

The judge wanted to know what the alleged cancer was all about. "I told him that I needed support for examinations." At the very least, the defendant admitted to having received around 10,000 euros from the victim without any benefit. She also considers herself guilty of this amount. "The remaining amounts were benefits." 

The court of lay assessors then wanted to question the victim. However, the man has poor hearing and barely speaks intelligibly. "We need a new hearing with a sign language interpreter," said the judge and adjourned the hearing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf