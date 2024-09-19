2nd wedding & baby?
Cathy Hummels wants to go that far for true love!
The German Cathy Hummels is thinking a lot about the future and has now declared that she would even give up her famous surname for true love.
Two years after her divorce from soccer star Mats Hummels, 35, Cathy Hummels, 36, is optimistic about the future and talks openly about her life as a single mother and her wishes for love in the current issue of "Gala".
While Mats is moving to AS Roma and son Ludwig, 6, has recently started school, Cathy is devoting herself to her own projects and hopes to win the heart of a new partner again soon.
"I want to be conquered"
"I want to be conquered and would never make the first move," reveals the presenter. The 36-year-old can definitely imagine a second wedding. "I could imagine getting married again or even having more children," she explains, but emphasizes: "But that would have to happen soon. At 40, it would be too late for me personally."
Particularly surprising: Cathy would even be prepared to give up her prominent surname if she finds the man of her dreams in the future. "I would drop the name Hummels for the right person and take on a new one," she admits.
Despite the challenges of her single life and the balancing act between her career and motherhood, Cathy Hummels is confident and ready for a new chapter in her life - with the prospect of love and perhaps even another wedding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
