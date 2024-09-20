With a cuddle factor
Tobias Pötzelsberger: Good news from the television producer
Good news from television personality Tobias Pötzelsberger. The ZIB anchorman finally shows his musical side again: at a concert in the Posthof in Linz, he presents his new album "Prudence". This comes as a surprise to fans, as the singer-songwriter took a break from the stage for many years.
Thanks to "Ibiza", he became a shooting star on ORF: Tobias Pötzelsberger (41), who comes from Lochen am See in the Braunau district, initially hosted the awkward summer talks show, but then quickly moved up to become the "ZIB" anchorman and has been an indispensable guarantor of true news on the world situation to date. In his free time, however, nothing works without a guitar.
Singing is more of a passion than a hobby, and the presenter is really serious about it. His career as a singer-songwriter is not new, but there was a twelve-year break, which is now set to end with a new album. A foretaste has recently been released on YouTube with "Play it cool", with Manuel Rubey playing the lead role in the music video.
Posthof Linz as the first port of call
Pötzelsberger reveals: The new album "Prudence/Besonnenheit" will combine nine songs. Overall, it would mark a change: "On the one hand, away from the former band name The More Or The Less, on the other hand towards a broader musical color palette."
What the world is missing right now
In his lyrics, he deals with his role as a father, the music is folk pop played with all his heart, seasoned with "care", as Pötzelsberger says, because: "That's what the world is missing right now. Looking at each other, being more open and also cultivating night vision with others."
"Prudence" will be released on Thursday, September 26, the first presentation will take place at the Posthof in Linz, followed by a mini-tour.
