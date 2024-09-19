Free of charge & informal
Insurance cover for voluntary crisis helpers
Lower Austria has been badly hit by the floods. Many hands are helping. The state is now offering automatic and free cover for helpers from the "informal volunteer sector".
Acting quickly in times of need is a matter of course, especially for volunteers. And it is precisely these people who are now getting support themselves: in the form of free insurance cover. In future, crisis helpers in the so-called "informal voluntary sector" will also be insured automatically. Previously, this only applied to volunteers who were involved in an association.
Rapid assistance and support
The severe storms of the past few days have hit the country hard. People helped everywhere - whether it was helping neighbors to pump out basements or going shopping for them. In times of crisis, it becomes clear once again: "Lower Austria is a state where we look out for each other. As a province, we are not only proud of this solidarity, we also want to safeguard it. And we want to do this by providing insurance for people who carry out voluntary work outside of associations. As of today, they are automatically insured free of charge. Thank you to everyone who is committed to helping others," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
All helping hands are needed now. Their commitment is indispensable, and with this measure we want to ensure that they are protected in the best possible way."
Christoph Kainz, Präsident des NÖ Zivilschutzverbandes
"Anyone who selflessly and quickly provides help in the neighborhood deserves not only thanks and the greatest respect, but also the necessary protection. With this insurance, we give all volunteers the guarantee that they are well protected in the event of an emergency. In the spirit of the power of the community," says Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer.
Examples of insurance cover
- Accident: Accident insurance applies if a neighbor helps to rescue animals from a barn during a flood and is seriously injured by an object. Or if a volunteer falls while clearing up after a fire and suffers serious injuries with permanent consequences.
- Legal protection: It helps if a volunteer is involved in a traffic accident on the way to clean up after a flood and the other party in the accident denies fault. In this case, vehicle legal protection helps with the enforcement of claims. Or: A volunteer accidentally injures another volunteer during the clean-up work and criminal proceedings are initiated. Criminal law cover pays for representation in the criminal proceedings.
- Liability: Liability insurance becomes important if, for example, a freshly planted tree crop is damaged during the "Clean Place" campaign and claims for damages are made against the responsible organizer.
In addition to organized volunteering, there is also temporary volunteering. "Many people want to get involved on an ad hoc basis and not make a long-term commitment. For these people, insurance cover is a safeguard in case the worst comes to the worst," says Martin Lammerhuber from Kultur-Region.Niederösterreich. The hastily put together insurance package includes liability, legal protection and accident insurance.
The benefits in detail
Protection against third-party claims for damages of up to 2,000,000 euros under liability insurance, up to 100,000 euros under accident insurance in the event of permanent disability of 25 percent or more, up to 15,000 euros in the event of accidental death, up to 5,000 euros for rescue costs including helicopter rescue and up to 3,000 euros for medical expenses. The legal protection insurance includes cover for legal disputes up to 75,000 euros.
