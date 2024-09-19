Insurance cover for voluntary crisis helpers

Rapid assistance and support

The severe storms of the past few days have hit the country hard. People helped everywhere - whether it was helping neighbors to pump out basements or going shopping for them. In times of crisis, it becomes clear once again: "Lower Austria is a state where we look out for each other. As a province, we are not only proud of this solidarity, we also want to safeguard it. And we want to do this by providing insurance for people who carry out voluntary work outside of associations. As of today, they are automatically insured free of charge. Thank you to everyone who is committed to helping others," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.