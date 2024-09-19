Too much of a good thing
Barca pro injured, Flick feels guilty
Hansi Flick takes the injury to his protégé Fermin Lopez on his head. "He has played two tournaments and I feel a bit guilty," said the Barcelona coach about the Spaniard's absence.
After Lopez suffered a left thigh injury at the beginning of the month, it is now the right thigh that will keep the 21-year-old in the Catalans' physio room for another three weeks.
Olympic participation without consultation
For Flick, it is clear that after the successful European Championships and the Olympic victory in Paris, Lopez has run out of steam and the constant strain is too much of a good thing. Even though no one felt obliged to even discuss a call-up in Paris with the German. However, Flick also did not feel in a position to insist with the Spanish FA that he not be nominated.
Although Barca have made a perfect start to the league season with five wins from five games, they already have their first absentees to lament. In addition to Lopez, the Catalans are also missing new signing Dani Olmo (muscle injury), Ronald Araujo (thigh injury), Andreas Christensen (Achilles tendon irritation), Marc Bernal (cruciate ligament rupture) and the already injured Frenkie de Jong (ankle injury) and Gavi (cruciate ligament rupture).
