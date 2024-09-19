Struggle over music school: “There is a threat of a clear cut!”

While the fees for underage pupils are to rise by a moderate eight percent (this is also the Styria-wide proposal from the state), the increase in municipal fees is quite something: these are to rise by up to 348 percent, in some cases up to 1,500 euros per head! To be paid by the municipalities of St. Peter/Judenburg, Pölstal and Pusterwald, where outsourced music lessons for local children take place.