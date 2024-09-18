Legends praise Kompany
“No one at Bayern has brought in such a force”
Vincent Kompany has quickly shown all the skeptics who didn't believe he could make it at Bayern Munich after his coaching stints at Anderlecht and Burnley. Two club legends on the many advantages of the Belgian, who had to work hard for everything as a refugee child.
"Sky" expert and Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus emphasizes: "He gives the team much-needed freedom, fun and joy. Bayern are playing soccer again. That's very good for players like Musiala, Müller, Pavlovic and Gnabry, who has blossomed again. FC Bayern has high quality, which Kompany has shown well in the first few weeks. And he has the contact with the team that I missed for a year and a half."
"That's essential with so many world stars"
Former media director Markus Hörwick, who knows FC Bayern from A to Z from his decades of work and is also a legend of the club, is also absolutely delighted: I see a lot of things in Kompany that fit 100 percent with FC Bayern. He has a very strong personality. Just the way he speaks, the way he looks at people, the way he conveys empathy impresses me. When Kompany walks into a room, you can tell he's there. That's essential with such a collection of world stars in the dressing room."
Direct and straightforward
Hörwick also emphasizes: "Kompany also has a natural authority. He can explain complicated things very simply, gets straight to the point and is incredibly consistent. But he can also smile at himself with a fine sense of humor and doesn't take himself too seriously. If the coach is more important than the team, it's difficult in the dressing room. Being a coach at Bayern is like being a teacher at school. As soon as you show weaknesses, the pupils or players exploit them immediately. But Kompany has shown absolutely no weaknesses so far."
"Kompany had to work hard for everything as a refugee child"
The Bayern insider highlights two points in particular: "You can tell that his active playing career wasn't that long ago. That's why he can put himself in the players' shoes very well. And he had to work hard for everything as a refugee child. You can just see that in him. I've seen twelve coaches at Bayern, but none of them with this kind of power. Even though he's only played five games, I can imagine that Kompany could be a perfect fit for Bayern."
The supporters are also very impressed. Karl Kruisz, president of the Bayrische Welle Burgenland fan club, says: "Kompany has brought in a breath of fresh air, takes all the players with him and rotates much more than Tuchel. I'm surprised at how cool he manages everything."
"It's really fun again"
Joachim Valis, honorary president of Marchfelder Lederhosen, nods: "After hectic times, he has brought calm to the team. Things are going much better than many believed. Andreas Kiesenbauer, President of the Styrian Sunshine Bazis 2000, says: "When he arrived, I thought he was an emergency solution. But you can already recognize his signature. There's some real pepper in there again. Kompany also comes across as incredibly likeable. It's really fun again. This is FC Bayern the way I want to see it."
