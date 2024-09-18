Family ties
James Middleton like a brother to Prince William
In light of the ongoing fractured relationship between Prince William, 42, and his brother Prince Harry, 40, his wife Kate's family appear to be an important source of comfort for the Prince of Wales.
According to royal biographer Claudia Joseph, William has formed particularly close bonds with the Middleton family, especially Kate's brother James Middleton, 37, who is said to be like another brother to him. But one with whom he gets on well.
"Very fond of him"
James Middleton also thinks a lot of his brother-in-law. In his biography "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life", he describes his wife's husband as the "older brother" he never had. William has been in his life for a very long time and the family has "grown very fond of him".
Familial security
Speaking to Fabulous, Joseph said: "I can imagine that William finds it a great comfort to be so close to the Middleton family, as his own relationship with Harry is so strained."
William has fallen in love with his wife's warm and close family since he met Kate at St. Andrews University. This has given him a sense of family security that he missed through his parents' divorce and the tragic loss of his mother.
The relationship is so intimate that William affectionately calls Kate's father Michael Middleton "Dad" and clearly enjoys the close connection to the family. This familial closeness gives him support during a difficult time in which his relationship with his own brother remains strained.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
