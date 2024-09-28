Jamie xx invites you to a hedonistic party night

The xx released their debut in 2009. Since then, they have released more albums, both as a band and on their own. Jamie xx was the first to go solo, releasing his album "In Color" in 2015. He has also worked for musicians such as Adele and Drake. He was also involved in his bandmates' individual projects. Croft and Sim can also be heard on the track "Waited All Night" on his new album. "I can't imagine making my own record without having them on it," he said of the pair. "They're the reason I can do what I do." And there will also be new music with The xx again. "We're in the studio once a month for a week," he says, "every month."