Caritas takes over Hülgerthpark retirement home
The future of the Hülgerthpark retirement home in Klagenfurt has been secured: A new operator has been found in Caritas Carinthia. Further details are to be clarified in further talks between the city and Caritas.
There are currently 52 care places occupied in the retirement home, with an additional 20 people living there in assisted living. As the city's license ends on 31 December 2024, a new operator has been urgently sought in recent weeks.
Hilfswerk Kärnten and Caritas have applied to continue running the facility. At its meeting, the Klagenfurt City Senate voted in favor of entering into final talks with Caritas. For Mayor and Social Affairs Officer Christian Scheider, this decision is "a clear commitment to the retirement home and an important signal to the residents of Hülgerthpark. They can now be sure that they can continue to stay in their home."
"We are grateful for the trust placed in us by the city of Klagenfurt and look forward to working together on the further development of the Hülgerthpark retirement home," said Ernst Sandriesser, Managing Director of Caritas Carinthia.
Talks with staff and residents
The first step will be to talk to the staff and residents of the home. Sandriesser: "We want to involve everyone at the Hülgerthpark retirement home from the outset and ensure that every voice is heard. We will also inform the public about concrete plans and next steps in due course."
