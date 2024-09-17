"Have no idea"
Because of the 2028 Olympics: Tour de France under deadline stress
The Tour de France may once again have to take a new route due to the Olympic Games. Due to a scheduling conflict with the Summer Games in Los Angeles, the most important cycling race in the world could not be held until August 2028.
The Games in California will take place from July 14 to 30 and therefore clash with the classic July date of the Tour.
Race director: "I have no idea"
Race director Christian Prudhomme is not happy about this. "When will the Tour 2028 take place? That's not for us to decide, but for the UCI (cycling's world governing body). We'll see," the Frenchman told the portal "Wielerflits". "Whether the Tour will take place before or after the Olympic Games? I have no idea." In 2020, the Tour did not start until the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tour organization ASO already had to reschedule this year. Due to the Summer Games in Paris, the Tour did not finish on the Champs-Elysees as usual, but in Nice. In the past, the Tour usually started a week earlier in the years of the Summer Games, usually at the end of June. This could not be solved with the LA date.
Tour start only in August
One option would be to move the Tour to August. However, this would mean forgoing a stage on the French national holiday on July 14, which is actually considered a must. Alternatively, the Tour could start on June 25 and finish on July 16, 2028 - this would lead to an overlap with the Games. So you would have to go back a week further.
Both alternatives would have far-reaching consequences for the race calendar. The Tour of Spain, which usually starts in mid or late August, would have to be postponed for the August date. An earlier date in June would lead to problems with the Tour de Suisse, the Criterium du Dauphine and the national championships. In addition, the gap to the Giro d'Italia, which takes place in May, would be very small.
