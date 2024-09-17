ÖBB build temporary building at Bregenz train station

The approximately two million euros that ÖBB will have to invest in renewing the escalators in Bregenz railroad station, which is ready for demolition, could still pay off in the end: The footbridge to the platforms, along which the escalators lead up and down, will remain in place for the people of Bregenz until the new station building is completed. And that is likely to take a few more years, as ÖBB press spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair confirmed in response to an inquiry from "Krone": "From today's perspective - and only if everything goes well - construction of the new building will begin in 2030."