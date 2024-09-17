Wow-belly!
Lily Collins causes gasps in New York
Hollywood star Lily Collins (35) is currently causing gasps in New York! The British actress, who gained worldwide fame for her role in the hit series "Emily in Paris", now showed off her mega well-trained belly - and left no doubt that she is working hard for her dream body.
Collins staged two breathtaking looks on Monday. First, she was spotted outside the "Good Morning America" studio in the morning, where she appeared in a burgundy pantsuit.
The jacket? Open! And underneath: just a tiny, belly-baring bra top, revealing her steel-hard abs. Each muscle more defined than the next!
Wow body!
But that's not all. A few hours later, the daughter of music legend Phil Collins turned up the heat again. On her way to the talk show "The View", she appeared in jeans, a black bra top and a casually thrown over jacket. Here, too, her well-toned stomach drew everyone's attention - and proved that this woman knows how to put herself in the limelight!
Whether in a trouser suit or casual jeans - Lily Collins shows that she not only has acting talent, but also a real wow-body.
Of course, Collins is not just sprinting from show to show in the USA. She is promoting the latest season of "Emily in Paris". The series is one of Netflix's biggest hits. The second half (episodes 6 to 10) of the fourth season was released last week.
Continuation confirmed
Fans of "Emily in Paris" can already look forward to a sequel to the Netflix hit series. "It's official: Emily in Paris will return for season 5!", the streaming platform and lead actress Lily Collins just announced on Instagram. In a short clip, Collins can be seen holding an espresso cup. "There's no place like Rome," the actress winks into the camera.
Spoiler alert: The season ends with a cliffhanger. Emily is transferred to Rome by her Parisian boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), where she has also found a new love with high-end wool manufacturer Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), while "hot chef" Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has by no means given up on her. So is it now "Emily in Italy"?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.