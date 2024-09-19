Vorteilswelt
Win tickets for the first Japan Ball in Vienna

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 08:00

Japanese and Austrian tradition merge on this evening with quadrille, sake and debutantes in kimonos. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for this unique event.

On September 26, the Kursalon in the Stadtpark will be transformed into a stage for a fascinating cultural exchange when the friendship between Austria and Japan is celebrated with top-class guests at the first Japan Ball Vienna.

Get to know Japanese culture
Culture and entertainment are at the heart of the event: the evening's performers include Yumi, who will present the art of otoko-yaku, the performance of male roles. Takuya Taniguchi, known as "The Taikoist", a true master of the traditional Japanese giant drum, as well as the formation Wadaiko, who will also delight guests with powerful rhythms. A calligraphy demonstration is also on the program. The traditional Kagamibiraki, in which a sake barrel is opened to symbolize luck and prosperity, promises to be a very special moment.

Viennese tradition
As is customary at the traditional Viennese ball, the debutantes also make their entrance, but instead of a white dress, they wear a colorful furisode - a traditional kimono for unmarried women, which is a first for a ball outside Japan. In addition to the midnight quadrille, various Japanese dances are also performed.

From October 1, everything revolves around sake. (Bild: zVg)
From October 1, everything revolves around sake.
(Bild: zVg)

Admission to the ball starts at 8.15 pm, tickets start at 70 euros. But: The "Krone" is also giving away 5x2 tickets for the premiere of the Japan Ball.

Sake Week in October
Those who can't get enough of the East Asian country: Sake Week Vienna is taking place again from October 1 to 8.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
