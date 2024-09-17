ÖFB footballer on the radar of top club Manchester City?

And now he is the focus of top clubs! As the English medium "HITC" reports, Manchester City and star coach Pep Guardiola are impressed by Baidoo's progress. "Baidoo, a central defender who likes to carry the ball into midfield, is now attracting the attention of clubs like Manchester City, who have followed his development closely over the past 18 months," it says. The Citizens' scouts are said to have him high up on their list.