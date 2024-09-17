Pep "impressed"
ÖFB footballer on the radar of top club Manchester City?
With his strong performances, Salzburg's Samson "Sammy" Baidoo has apparently aroused the interest of some top Premier League clubs. In addition to Tottenham and Newcastle, England giants Manchester City are also said to be keeping a close eye on the ÖFB kicker's development.
Salzburg's Baidoo has impressively fought his way up from the academy to the professional ranks. Following the departure of Strahinja Pavlovic (AC Milan) and the termination of Oumar Solet's contract, the central defender has taken on an even more important role in the new season. The 1.90-meter man has played 90 minutes in all competitive matches so far.
And now he is the focus of top clubs! As the English medium "HITC" reports, Manchester City and star coach Pep Guardiola are impressed by Baidoo's progress. "Baidoo, a central defender who likes to carry the ball into midfield, is now attracting the attention of clubs like Manchester City, who have followed his development closely over the past 18 months," it says. The Citizens' scouts are said to have him high up on their list.
Barca are also apparently interested
One thing is certain: Baidoo is in high demand! From the Premier League, Tottenham and Newcastle are also among the prominent interested parties. According to the report, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old. In the Champions League, the biggest possible stage, the bull can continue to draw attention to himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.