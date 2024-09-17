Vorteilswelt
Pep "impressed"

ÖFB footballer on the radar of top club Manchester City?

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 06:48

With his strong performances, Salzburg's Samson "Sammy" Baidoo has apparently aroused the interest of some top Premier League clubs. In addition to Tottenham and Newcastle, England giants Manchester City are also said to be keeping a close eye on the ÖFB kicker's development.

comment0 Kommentare

Salzburg's Baidoo has impressively fought his way up from the academy to the professional ranks. Following the departure of Strahinja Pavlovic (AC Milan) and the termination of Oumar Solet's contract, the central defender has taken on an even more important role in the new season. The 1.90-meter man has played 90 minutes in all competitive matches so far.

Samson Baidoo (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Samson Baidoo
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

And now he is the focus of top clubs! As the English medium "HITC" reports, Manchester City and star coach Pep Guardiola are impressed by Baidoo's progress. "Baidoo, a central defender who likes to carry the ball into midfield, is now attracting the attention of clubs like Manchester City, who have followed his development closely over the past 18 months," it says. The Citizens' scouts are said to have him high up on their list.

Barca are also apparently interested
One thing is certain: Baidoo is in high demand! From the Premier League, Tottenham and Newcastle are also among the prominent interested parties. According to the report, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on the 20-year-old. In the Champions League, the biggest possible stage, the bull can continue to draw attention to himself.

