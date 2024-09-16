“Karl underestimated the power of the water in the house”

"Powerless against the forces of nature"

Meanwhile in Schildberg, mill owner Gabriele Plattner is faced with the ruins of her livelihood. "We did everything possible to save our family business from the masses of water. But then the Perschling burst its banks and, despite all our defensive measures, we were powerless against the forces of nature," explains the brave businesswoman, whose eyes filled with tears in the office, which is no longer really an office because the mud almost reaches the ceiling. "We have to cope with millions in damage, and we're not sure how much the insurance will cover."