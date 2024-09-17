SPÖ wants subsidy for bus costs – Tyrol as a role model

"We want a social school ticket for minimum income recipients in Salzburg like the one in Tyrol. There, the state covers 80 of the 99 euro ticket costs," explains the social spokesperson. She argues that the funding is appropriate. The money comes in the form of a voucher that can only be used for the free school ticket. "It's the many small costs during the school year that together represent a major hurdle for poorer families," says Brandauer. Children could then also go on school trips without paying extra for the bus.