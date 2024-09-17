Bayern, Real and Co. in conference – LIVE from 9 p.m.

Champions League:
One of the most historic duels in the Champions League awaits at the start of the new league phase. When Milan face Liverpool, soccer nostalgics will be reminded of the epic 2005 final, when the English side overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Italians in Istanbul to triumph on penalties. Record winners Real Madrid and record contenders FC Bayern are other heavyweights in action at the start of the three-match extended overture.
Final dahoam
Munich carry an impressive opening record into their home game against Dinamo Zagreb. They have won 20 opening matches in a row in the now abolished group stage. Of course, Germany's record champions want to win the last game above all else: The 2025 CL final will take place in Munich on May 31.
It is the date on which 39-year-old Manuel Neuer and 35-year-old Thomas Müller will come full circle - 13 years after the penalty drama against Chelsea at home in the Allianz Arena. "We know what this final meant to the city, the fans and us players," said Neuer. "We have to do everything we can to get there again."
New chance for Laimer?
Konrad Laimer has had a difficult time so far under new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. The absence of the two right-backs Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic could have a positive effect for the ÖFB youngster. Laimer could be deployed either at right-back or in central midfield if Joshua Kimmich is deployed on the right flank. With Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joao Palhinha, however, the competition in the center is fierce.
Spanish champions Real Madrid plan to take the first step towards their 16th title in the top flight with a home win against CL returnees VfB Stuttgart. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti can once again count on Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, who have both been injured recently.
The clash between two of Sturm Graz's upcoming opponents, Sporting v Lille, also takes place on Tuesday. The Austrian champions will celebrate their return to the top flight on Thursday in an away match against Brest. Salzburg visit Sparta Prague the day before.
