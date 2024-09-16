2nd game, 2nd loss
NFL: Raimann loses with Colts in Green Bay
Bernhard Raimann and the Indianapolis Colts have also lost their second game of the season in the National Football League (NFL). On Sunday, the team with the Austrian offensive line player did not look good for a long time against the Green Bay Packers and only came close in the final quarter.
Even without their injured star quarterback Jordan Love, who was replaced by Malik Willis, the Packers won 16:10.
Paving the way for their first success of the new season was the running game, against which the Colts defense found no means. Josh Jacobs alone ran 32 times and ran for 151 yards. It was the Packers' twelfth consecutive home win of the season. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions.
Super Bowl candidates with defeats
Some of the title contenders also suffered defeats on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers suffered a 17:23 defeat away from home against the Minnesota Vikings, where wide receiver Justin Jefferson scored a 97-yard touchdown but then suffered a minor injury. The Detroit Lions were beaten 16:20 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, are still unbeaten after two games.
The Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, are on target so far. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Super Bowl winners of the last two years scored a late field goal to win 26-25, a valuable advantage over their rivals: Because should both teams have the same record at the end of the season and meet in the play-off, the Chiefs would have home field advantage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
