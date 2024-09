2:1! Derby hero dyed his hair red before the game

Our pitch is an absolute disaster! We want to play soccer, but it's not possible here," sighed Liebenfels coach Branko Puljic. This is probably why the derby in the 1st class C against Glanegg turned into a real battle, which was mainly characterized by fouls. "If you want to get a ball under control here, you need three minutes. There's simply no other way," said Puljic, who made a total of 54 appearances for Oberwart, Favoritner AC and Austria Lustenau in the 2nd division from 1992 to 1996.