Rain and flooding
Due to heavy rainfall and the associated flooding, there are currently considerable restrictions on the Vienna subway network. The U4, U6 and U3 lines are particularly affected.
The U4 is currently only running between Heiligenstadt and Karlsplatz stations. The section between Karlsplatz and Hütteldorf is closed due to the flooding.
A replacement bus service has been set up between Hütteldorf and Karlsplatz.
The bus stops can be found in the WienMobil app under "Betriebsinfo" - "geplant" - "U4 Hochwasser". Alternatively, the lines U3 (Attention: also interrupted by a partial closure!), 10, 60, 62, 57A and 59A are running.
U6 also affected
The U6 is also severely affected. Service is suspended between the Meidling and Westbahnhof stations and it is not possible to continue in this area.
Alternatively, line 62 will run from Meidling via Margaretengürtel to Burggasse, Stadthalle and back. Please also switch to the other subway lines and lines 6, 18 and 59A.
Disruptions on the U3
The U3 is also affected by the disruptions. It is currently only running between Ottakring and Rochusgasse. The eastern section of the line is closed due to the flooding. Passengers are asked to use the replacement lines 18, 71 and 74A to continue their journey.
Disruptions also for streetcars
Due to storm damage at Dresdner Straße 55, line 2 in the direction of Friedrich-Engels-Platz will be diverted between Am Tabor and Höchstädtplatz via lines 5 and 31. There will be different intervals on line 37.
The duration of the disruption cannot be predicted at the moment.
