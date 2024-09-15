Mountain rescuers put themselves in danger because of hikers

Dangerous rescue

An attempted rescue of the hikers by helicopter was aborted due to the storm being too strong and the risk therefore too high. The Villach mountain rescue team advanced with vehicles via the Ferlacher Sattel near the Bertahütte and continued the ascent via the eastern flank to the Mittagskogel. "We reached the summit at 8.30 pm." The two hikers were in constant telephone contact with the mountain rescue team and were able to survive the wait thanks to their warm clothing and good equipment.