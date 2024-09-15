Tour during a storm
Mountain rescuers put themselves in danger because of hikers
Reckless hikers went on a tour to the snow-covered Mittagskogel in stormy and wintry conditions. For the mountain rescue team, the behavior of the two men is "slightly alarming!"
The two men set off at nine o'clock on Saturday and, according to the emergency services, wanted to descend via the normal route in the east rather than the west due to the bad weather.
In the summit area, however, the two Italians (22, 28) were unable to continue and could not find their way due to the prevailing storm and snow drifts. "The snow in the summit area of the Mittagskogel was deep and icy in places," describe the Villach Mountain Rescue team, who were alerted by the Italians in an emergency call at around 6 pm. The mountain rescue team and the crew of the "Libelle Kärnten" police helicopter were deployed at the same time.
Dangerous rescue
An attempted rescue of the hikers by helicopter was aborted due to the storm being too strong and the risk therefore too high. The Villach mountain rescue team advanced with vehicles via the Ferlacher Sattel near the Bertahütte and continued the ascent via the eastern flank to the Mittagskogel. "We reached the summit at 8.30 pm." The two hikers were in constant telephone contact with the mountain rescue team and were able to survive the wait thanks to their warm clothing and good equipment.
Steep, icy and cold
The mountain rescue team took them both on foot to the Berta hut area. A total of six rope railings were set up to secure the steep parts of the descent. At midnight, the two hikers were handed over to the police patrol in the valley for recovery.
"Poor tour planning more than questionable!"
Head of Operations Gerhard Gfreiner: "We are glad that the mountain rescue team was able to help so quickly, but the inadequate or lack of route planning in this foreseeable weather situation is more than questionable for us!"
