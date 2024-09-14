Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Just misses the podium

Vicky Hudson strong javelin throw fourth at the final!

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 20:07

One day after the great third place of discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger, Victoria Hudson also ensured a top place at the Diamond League final!

comment0 Kommentare

Austria's European javelin champion finished a strong fourth with 62.30 m - just ten centimeters short of a podium place. The winner was Haruka Kitaguchi from Japan. The Olympic and world champion won the prize money of 30,000 dollars with a distance of 66.13 meters. Hudson had come to Brussels with the firm intention of "showing her true strength". She wanted to forget her disappointment at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she had failed to qualify.

Second best competition ever in the Diamond League
She succeeded in doing just that at the end of the season in front of 35,000 spectators in the King Baudouin Stadium. After 60.81 m in the first round, she followed up with a very good 62.30 m, which put her in fourth place at half-time after three attempts. She ultimately remained in this position. Apart from Haruka Kitaguchi, only the European Championship silver medallist Adriana Vilagos (SRB/65.23) and US champion Maggie Mallone-Hardin (62.40) were ahead of her.

After finishing sixth last year in Eugene, Hudson improved to fourth place in her second Diamond League final. She received 4000 dollars for this. This final was also her second best competition ever in the Diamond League. She was only better last year - also in Brussels - when she came second with 64.65m.

Victoria Hudson's best competitions in the Diamond League
64.65 (2) - Brussels - 08.09.2023
62.30 (4) - Brussels - 14.09.2024
61.64 (3) - Bern - 21.08.2021
61.24 (5) - Lausanne - 30.06.2023
60.35 (6) - London - 20.07.2024
59.35 (4) - Monaco - 12.07.2024
59.34 (6) - Oslo - 01.07.2021
59.07 (7) - Silesia - 25.08.2024
57.99 (6) - Eugene - 16.09.2023
56.45 (7) Monaco - 09.07.2021

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Olaf Brockmann
Olaf Brockmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf