Just misses the podium
Vicky Hudson strong javelin throw fourth at the final!
One day after the great third place of discus ace Lukas Weißhaidinger, Victoria Hudson also ensured a top place at the Diamond League final!
Austria's European javelin champion finished a strong fourth with 62.30 m - just ten centimeters short of a podium place. The winner was Haruka Kitaguchi from Japan. The Olympic and world champion won the prize money of 30,000 dollars with a distance of 66.13 meters. Hudson had come to Brussels with the firm intention of "showing her true strength". She wanted to forget her disappointment at the Olympic Games in Paris, where she had failed to qualify.
Second best competition ever in the Diamond League
She succeeded in doing just that at the end of the season in front of 35,000 spectators in the King Baudouin Stadium. After 60.81 m in the first round, she followed up with a very good 62.30 m, which put her in fourth place at half-time after three attempts. She ultimately remained in this position. Apart from Haruka Kitaguchi, only the European Championship silver medallist Adriana Vilagos (SRB/65.23) and US champion Maggie Mallone-Hardin (62.40) were ahead of her.
After finishing sixth last year in Eugene, Hudson improved to fourth place in her second Diamond League final. She received 4000 dollars for this. This final was also her second best competition ever in the Diamond League. She was only better last year - also in Brussels - when she came second with 64.65m.
Victoria Hudson's best competitions in the Diamond League
64.65 (2) - Brussels - 08.09.2023
62.30 (4) - Brussels - 14.09.2024
61.64 (3) - Bern - 21.08.2021
61.24 (5) - Lausanne - 30.06.2023
60.35 (6) - London - 20.07.2024
59.35 (4) - Monaco - 12.07.2024
59.34 (6) - Oslo - 01.07.2021
59.07 (7) - Silesia - 25.08.2024
57.99 (6) - Eugene - 16.09.2023
56.45 (7) Monaco - 09.07.2021
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
