Vicky Hudson strong javelin throw fourth at the final!

Second best competition ever in the Diamond League

She succeeded in doing just that at the end of the season in front of 35,000 spectators in the King Baudouin Stadium. After 60.81 m in the first round, she followed up with a very good 62.30 m, which put her in fourth place at half-time after three attempts. She ultimately remained in this position. Apart from Haruka Kitaguchi, only the European Championship silver medallist Adriana Vilagos (SRB/65.23) and US champion Maggie Mallone-Hardin (62.40) were ahead of her.