These Icelanders have a special taste

Historically, it was the grazing animals that brought biodiversity of fauna and flora to the Marchfeld." Petra Busam is the owner of a horse farm whose "Icelanders" perform a valuable function: They "maintain" pastureland in the market town of Lassee in the district of Gänserndorf, which had previously lost much of its biodiversity with the increasing decline of pasture farming. "I am delighted to be able to do my bit here with my horses as part of a project," says Busam.