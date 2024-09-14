Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Candidate for mayor

The ÖVP backs René Bickel

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 16:55

The 31-year-old René Bickel has been nominated by the ÖVP-affiliated "Zukunft Hard" list as candidate for mayor. He will challenge local leader Martin Staudinger (SPÖ) in the upcoming election.

comment0 Kommentare

After decades of the Black Party calling the shots in the Lake Constance municipality, the mayor's office was lost in the fall of 2020. Martin Staudinger (SPÖ) clearly prevailed in the run-off election against the black incumbent Eva-Maria Mair. She had taken over the mayoral agenda in December 2019 from Harald Köhlmeier, who had resigned unexpectedly. In previous years, Hard was firmly in the hands of the People's Party under Hugo Rogginer (1999 - 2010) and Gerhard Köhlmeier (1970 - 1998).

The 31-year-old René Bickel is now set to build on the previous electoral successes. He was nominated as the mayoral candidate of the ÖVP-affiliated "Zukunft Hard" list on Thursday evening in the Hard parish center. The father of two has been the parliamentary group leader and a member of the municipal council since 2020. He currently works for an insurance brokerage firm in Hard.

The declared aim of top candidate René Bickel and his fellow campaigners, who also include non-party list members, is to strengthen the quality of service in the municipality. "The municipality should be a partner and enabler for its citizens and entrepreneurs, which requires a hard-working mayor who, together with a strong team, will personally take care of this," said Bickel. Another focus should be on the topics of clubs and voluntary work as well as affordable housing. The ÖVP Hard has already developed its own concept for this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf