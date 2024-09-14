The ÖVP backs René Bickel

The declared aim of top candidate René Bickel and his fellow campaigners, who also include non-party list members, is to strengthen the quality of service in the municipality. "The municipality should be a partner and enabler for its citizens and entrepreneurs, which requires a hard-working mayor who, together with a strong team, will personally take care of this," said Bickel. Another focus should be on the topics of clubs and voluntary work as well as affordable housing. The ÖVP Hard has already developed its own concept for this.