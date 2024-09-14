Kerstin has sacrificed a large part of her life for her family. Five children demanded a lot from her for twelve years. When she wants to go back to work, the bitter and merciless reality of the job market catches up with her. Due to an ailment affecting her hands and intervertebral discs and without the appropriate training, she no longer has a chance of getting a job. A long period of disappointment and gnawing self-doubt lies behind her. Until the AMS referred Kerstin to "integra", where she finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel again: "I cried with joy when I was offered the job in production at 'integra'. I thought to myself: they can still use me for something!" Today, she glues and folds printed materials and envelopes, labels and packs them. "For me, the work is varied, interesting and full of experience - and that's why I always enjoy coming back here."