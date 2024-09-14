Unemployment:
Unemployment continues to rise - but instead of investing in the labor market, social enterprises in the Ländle are threatened with an austerity package after the elections.
Kerstin has sacrificed a large part of her life for her family. Five children demanded a lot from her for twelve years. When she wants to go back to work, the bitter and merciless reality of the job market catches up with her. Due to an ailment affecting her hands and intervertebral discs and without the appropriate training, she no longer has a chance of getting a job. A long period of disappointment and gnawing self-doubt lies behind her. Until the AMS referred Kerstin to "integra", where she finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel again: "I cried with joy when I was offered the job in production at 'integra'. I thought to myself: they can still use me for something!" Today, she glues and folds printed materials and envelopes, labels and packs them. "For me, the work is varied, interesting and full of experience - and that's why I always enjoy coming back here."
Will the red pencil be applied after the elections?
However, her job and many others in social enterprise projects in the country are anything but secure due to the uncertain budgetary situation.
The ÖVP announced an austerity package for the AMS weeks ago. The state budget had to be restructured and cuts amounting to 1.3 billion euros were on the cards. The red pencil has already been applied in the current year, which means that staff and services have had to be reduced. "Cuts in labor market integration always affect the weakest in our society - people with disabilities or young people. They could lose out as a result," warns "integra" Managing Director Patrick Breuss. Last year, his company looked after 1,500 people - 60 percent of them young people. With currently around 12,000 jobseekers, that is a not insignificant number.
In addition to "integra", the social enterprises in Vorarlberg also include "AQUA Mühle", "Carla", the "Dornbirner Jugendwerkstätten" and the "Kaplan Bonetti Arbeitsprojekte". The labor market initiatives range from second-hand stores, crafts, production, green maintenance, cleaning, removal and disposal services to the catering sector. The aim is not only to integrate people into the labor market, but also to alleviate social hotspots.
"In addition, society, companies, cities and municipalities benefit significantly from the services that would otherwise have to be provided themselves at great expense in terms of personnel and costs," says Ulli Schmid-Santer from the umbrella organization "arbeit plus", highlighting another important aspect.
Less money means more unemployed people
"All social enterprises are currently working out scenarios as to how they can maintain or further develop as many services as possible even with reduced financial resources," emphasizes Schmid-Santer. The calculation is as simple as it is sobering: "At the end of the day, cuts always mean that we have to scale back our program and that more people end up unemployed. As a result, they come back to the AMS and, due to the lack of daily structure, congregate at the known social hotspots instead of going to work with us and making a contribution to society." Crime, tensions in society and higher state spending in many areas, including social welfare, can be the result.
In 2024, the five social enterprises in Vorarlberg will receive a total of around 10.2 million euros in public funding, over two thirds of which will come from the AMS and just under a third from the state. The self-generated budget share is around 60 percent. However, this high level of self-financing is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. The reason for this is the enormous increase in costs due to inflation, which cannot be passed on to customers on a one-to-one basis.
The fact that subsidies are often only granted for one year and that political priorities can change quickly after elections also contributes to the general planning uncertainty. This also puts a strain on permanent staff.
Investing to ultimately save taxpayers' money
In summary, social enterprises are calling for long-term funding agreements and cross-departmental political support. "Multi-year contracts would enable longer-term planning and development of social enterprises," says Schmid-Santer. "We have long been calling for a permanent second labor market for people who are no longer able to enter the regular labor market. Although this costs the public sector more initially, it saves a lot of money in the long term because other benefits such as minimum benefits and various educational, advisory or qualification measures can be saved."
