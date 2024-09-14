krone.at live overview
Austria trembles under squalls and storms
It's hard to believe that Austria was still groaning under a never-ending heatwave just a short time ago! A few hours ago, a change in the weather brought us snowfall, the risk of flooding, heavy rain and squalls. The whole country is on alert. We give you a comprehensive overview of the current situation and ticker live for you.
Snowfall, avalanche danger and constant rain - plus "maximum temperatures" between eight and eleven degrees. The cold snap has the country firmly in its grip. Numerous further operations are expected throughout the country throughout the weekend.
The most important reports at a glance:
- In Lower Austria, fire departments have been called out to hundreds of incidents since Friday evening. Floods of up to 30 years are expected on the Danube. It will "come to a head" along the Kamp in particular.
- In Burgenland, the fire brigades had to be called out 71 times in the night to Saturday, mainly in the districts of Neusiedl am See and Eisenstadt Umgebung.
- In Carinthia, 1600 households have been without power since Saturday morning. Higher-lying areas in Villach-Land, Feldkirchen and Spittal were particularly affected.
- In Upper Austria, mobile flood protection was set up in Linz, Steyr and Mauthausen. The greatest danger is likely to come from local flooding. In the Steyr-Land district, the rain caused one injury.
The latest news:
Numerous events have been canceled in large parts of the country. Emergency services are on permanent standby. In higher regions, there may be snowfall with problems on traffic routes and with power connections.
The heavy continuous rain is currently causing the first bodies of water in Austria to rise dangerously. There are warnings of flash floods and severe flooding. The snow line is also continuing to fall.
Help us!
The flood situation in the country is getting worse - the "Krone" with our large family of readers and Caritas want to help those affected by the storms quickly and unbureaucratically. Volunteers who want to lend a hand can register online at fuereinand.at.
Caritas donation account:
Keyword "Katastrophenhilfe Österreich"
Erste Bank
BIC: GIBAATWWXXX
IBAN: AT 23 2011 1000 0123 4560
Flood hotline for those affected:
05/177 63 00 8 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
"Avoid unnecessary journeys!"
Rail routes and roads are partially closed, air traffic is also delayed. Meanwhile, major disruptions to public transport services, such as the Wiener Linien, are not expected.
No trips on footpaths and cycle paths!
The City of Vienna has even generally advised people to "avoid unnecessary journeys and only spend time in public spaces if necessary and only for a short time."
- According to Geosphere Austria, it will rain most on Saturday in the area from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to Upper Austria, most of Salzburg and Upper Styria to the Tyrolean lowlands.
- According to the current forecast, the rain will subside in the west of Austria on Sunday , while it will continue to rain in the north and east, with heavy rain at times.
- On Monday , the rain will be concentrated in the area from Vienna and Eisenstadt to Salzburg.
According to meteorologists, a total of 100 to 200 millimetres of rain will fall across most of Austria from Friday to Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.