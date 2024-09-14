Horner offended: “Always does his own thing”

For both the designer and the new racing team, however, there will be a challenging period of getting to know each other, Horner is certain: "Adrian is obviously a very creative guy, certainly not your average designer. I think he's the only person in Formula 1 who still works at the drawing board, so there will inevitably be a process of getting to know each other, how you work and so on." Horner now wants to look to the future with optimism and is grateful for "20 years together full of ups and downs".