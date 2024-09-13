Aufsteirern 2024
Storm cancellation: much regret, but understanding
Instead of the smell of cheese noodles and grilled food and the sounds of the harmonica, there is collective sadness in the air: no colorful folk festival of joie de vivre this year! But with such a storm risk, safety comes first!
It was a matter of trembling until the very end, until Friday morning when the Aufsteirern was definitely canceled this weekend. It's no use: with the weather forecast, you don't even chase the proverbial dog out the door. But that's not all - the storm warning is drastic and must be taken very seriously.
Despite all the regrets, safety is of course the top priority. I appeal to all Styrians to be particularly careful in the coming days in view of the forecast weather.
Lh Christopher Drexler
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
The cancellation due to the storm is regretted - but supported for safety reasons. "If you go through with it and then something happens," Robert Ederer sums it up. The Ilz music school director would have performed with "TuVioNika" at the Governor's reception. Christopher Drexler, on the other hand, is sorry for the folk culture festival, as is the mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr. But safety comes first and Kahr sees no alternative to canceling the event.
The regret runs deep. "Of course, we already had everything, the goods had been delivered, the staff had been assigned," says Horst Schafler, who would have spoiled the guests of the beautiful Krone Alm with tasty fried chicken and apple pancakes with his ingenious "Genusshandwerk".
Jörg Pfeifer would also have seen the Aufsteirern as an opportunity to introduce many more people to the delicious taste of vegan dishes in keeping with the spirit of the times: The wonderful "Chili con Kürbis" on Karmeliterplatz would certainly have convinced many.
Up to 15,000 euros in the red
A deep hole has been torn in Franz Paier's wallet: "We had already set up everything in the Landhaushof with six people, pre-produced a lot of delicacies, there would have been delicious mushroom soup and venison stew." What happens to it now: "We'll eat a lot ourselves," the humor is not quite gone. "Nothing will be thrown away." But: "All in all, we had costs of up to 15,000 euros." To illustrate the dimension: "To cover such an immense sum, we would have to sell many thousands of glasses of Sturm!" Nevertheless, he supports the cancellation for safety reasons "without ifs and buts. What's more, the loss is even smaller this way than at an Aufsteirern with lots of staff, which nobody comes to because of the bad weather "Christa Blümel
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.