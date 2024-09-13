Storm cancellation: much regret, but understanding

A deep hole has been torn in Franz Paier's wallet: "We had already set up everything in the Landhaushof with six people, pre-produced a lot of delicacies, there would have been delicious mushroom soup and venison stew." What happens to it now: "We'll eat a lot ourselves," the humor is not quite gone. "Nothing will be thrown away." But: "All in all, we had costs of up to 15,000 euros." To illustrate the dimension: "To cover such an immense sum, we would have to sell many thousands of glasses of Sturm!" Nevertheless, he supports the cancellation for safety reasons "without ifs and buts. What's more, the loss is even smaller this way than at an Aufsteirern with lots of staff, which nobody comes to because of the bad weather "Christa Blümel