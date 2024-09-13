LGA board expanded
Automatically saved draft
New times, new challenges and, above all, an adjustment to increasingly complex structures: the Lower Austrian Provincial Health Agency (LGA) has strengthened its board since the beginning of September. New in office, Elisabeth Bräutigam now explained in St. Pölten how she plans to optimize processes in her area. The new woman in the management trio with Konrad Kogler and Alfred Zens certainly doesn't lack experience. "Decades ago, the principle was: everyone has the right to a well-rested doctor," the law and medicine graduate begins her remarks. The reduction in working hours a few years ago was the first step in this direction. The Upper Austrian now responsible for the areas of medicine and nursing sees her particular focus and challenges on the one hand in the increasing specialization of medical fields: one example is the ever more differentiated cancer research. On the other hand, we are facing a demographic challenge: the retirement of the "baby boomer" generation could lead to large job gaps. "According to forecasts, a third of Lower Austrians will be over 65 by 2035, the number of births is falling and the number of care cases is rising. In addition, expectations in the world of work have changed - the desire for part-time work is increasing," says Provincial Councillor Ludwig Schleritzko. He counters the criticism of a bloated management level: "In an organization with 28,000 employees, and in the important healthcare sector at that, the organizational structure is perfectly acceptable. "A. Leisser
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.