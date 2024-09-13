PSG is not thinking about it
“We’re not paying!” Is the Mbappe dispute escalating?
The French league association has ordered PSG to pay 55 million euros to Mbappe, which he had claimed as outstanding salary before his transfer to Real Madrid. However, the club has refused to comply. "We're not paying", according to the club's insiders.
Mbappe is demanding outstanding salaries and special payments from his former club. This has led to a legal dispute in which the French star was able to secure a victory on Thursday. The French league association ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay Mbappe 55 million euros in arrears within a week.
But the club does not want to comply with this demand. "We are not paying," a club source was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency. Instead, the Parisians want to wait for the decision of a civil court. "Given the limits of the legal competence of the LFP commission to make a comprehensive decision on this matter, it must now be submitted to another jurisdiction," the club said in a statement.
Fronts are hardened
The millions demanded relate to the outstanding monthly salaries for April, May and June, the final third of a bonus payment for Mbappe's previous contract extension and an "ethical bonus" for the final months of his contract.
PSG, on the other hand, refer to a verbal agreement, which is why the club believes it does not have to pay the sum. Mbappé, on the other hand, believes that the verbal agreement has not been fulfilled because his playing time was drastically reduced after he announced his move to Madrid.
