Political youngster demands “equal rights for all!”

His sister is also in politics

Pöll ranks eleventh on the Green Party list, while his 24-year-old biological sister Samara Sánchez Pöll - who was born in Mexico, where double surnames are common - is second on the list. After all, the former Caritas refugee counselor and veggie chef, who wants to study cultural and social anthropology from October, is a youth councillor and local councillor in Eisenstadt as well as club chairwoman and regional chairwoman of the Burgenland Greens.

Daniel is aware that his chances of becoming a member of parliament are far lower than those of his sister, but it doesn't bother him: "It's not about whether I'm directly elected to the National Council. It's important to me to be there. I have been given the opportunity to represent my generation and stand up for our future. Even if the chances are slim, that doesn't stop me from standing up for what really matters."