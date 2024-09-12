Putin: Then NATO is “at war with Russia” …

Important date on Friday

The issue of permission for the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine is also likely to be discussed at a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday. In Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi once again campaigned for the release. Until now, the USA has limited the use of its weapons against Russia to defending against the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.