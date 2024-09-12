Deployment of missiles
Putin: Then NATO is “at war with Russia” …
Vladimir Putin has once again outlined his famous "red lines" and made it clear: if the West were to agree to the use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia by Ukraine, NATO would, in his words, be "at war" with Russia.
"This would significantly change the nature of the conflict. It would mean that NATO countries are at war with Russia," Putin told a reporter from state television on Thursday.
If this decision is taken, "it would be nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine". Putin apparently fears that NATO countries will give him permission to use long-range weapons supplied to Kiev against targets in Russia.
Important date on Friday
The issue of permission for the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine is also likely to be discussed at a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday. In Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi once again campaigned for the release. Until now, the USA has limited the use of its weapons against Russia to defending against the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Kiev is still in a difficult military situation: this is partly due to Russia's continued air sovereignty. Russian bombers and fighter jets can attack Ukrainian positions, as well as cities and important infrastructure objects, especially energy supplies, from a great distance. Ukraine does not have enough anti-aircraft weapons to intercept all attacks.
Kiev is therefore insisting on being allowed to fight the Russian air force on its own territory. This can only be done efficiently with missiles from NATO partners.
Putin ups the ante
The Kremlin assumes that Ukraine will be allowed to carry out this operation against Russian territory. "Most likely, all these decisions have already been made," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to Russian agencies. Putin has now significantly raised the stakes.
