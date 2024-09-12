Title revoked?
Financial allegations: hearing against ManCity from Monday
The hearing of the English Premier League on the allegations against soccer champions Manchester City is to begin next Monday. This was reported on Thursday by the British broadcaster Sky Sports and ESPN. The league accuses the club of coach Pep Guardiola of financial violations in 115 cases between 2009 and 2018, while City denies the allegations. The upcoming hearing is to take place in camera and could last up to two months.
A decision is not expected until spring 2025 at the earliest. In the worst-case scenario, Man City could face a drastic penalty. According to reports, anything from a fine or a points deduction to expulsion from the Premier League is conceivable. Guardiola's squad has won the championship six times in the last seven years. It remains to be seen whether titles will be withdrawn retrospectively.
Strong accusations against City
The Premier League announced back in February 2023 that it was investigating the club, which is funded by sheikhs from Abu Dhabi. An independent commission investigated the allegations. In view of the number of allegations and the length of the investigation, observers spoke of an unprecedented process in the history of the Premier League.
The league accuses the club managers of having provided incorrect financial information. In particular, it concerns sponsorship income, links to business partners and operating costs. The Premier League also complained that City had not cooperated with the investigators.
