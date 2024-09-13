Where big trucks squeeze through a narrow lane

The approach to feed producer Königshofer has been causing problems there for many years. "The truck drivers speed through the narrow road at 70 km/h," residents criticize. But this is the only way to the company. "The road has been there since 1774. You would have to tear down houses to make it wider," explains Mayor Roman Stachelberger. There used to be a paper factory on the site of the company. The business was supposed to have been closed many years ago and the street - then private property - was taken over by the municipality. But in the end, the new owner even expanded his business.