Vacation in Seewinkel

Golden fall in Burgenland

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 00:01

Enjoy relaxing fall days in the Seewinkel. Relax at the VILA VITA Pannonia****S, explore the colorful nature and let yourself be pampered.

comment0 Kommentare

Experience autumn in all its glory at the idyllic nature resort VILA VITA Pannonia****S on the edge of Lake Neusiedl National Park in Pamhagen. The golden season transforms the landscape into a colorful paradise, while the fresh, clear air invites you to take relaxing walks through the autumnal forests.

Indulge in seasonal specialties and enjoy the special atmosphere of the Pannonian autumn. VILA VITA Pannonia****S offers numerous opportunities to recharge your batteries and experience unforgettable moments, be it relaxing hours in the wellness and sauna parc or exploring the surrounding area.

(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)
(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)

Offers for families
The fall vacation special offers a special advantage for families : children up to the age of 14 stay for free! Look forward to five nights with breakfast buffet and half board, an exciting children's and youth program with the highlights: atmospheric torchlight hike, a lively children's disco and an exciting family Olympics. There is also a 50% discount on tickets for the Familypark in St. Margarethen. For shorter stays, the autumn package "Full of Autumn Pleasure", which includes two nights including breakfast, is ideal. It includes an exquisitely prepared 5-course Gansl menu with perfectly matched regional wines and an autumnal farewell gift to round off your stay in style.

(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)
(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)

Your vacation in the Seewinkel 
Visitors to the VILA VITA Gourmet Festival on October 6 can combine their experience with an overnight stay. The Genussfestival package includes an overnight stay in a desired accommodation unit (except Residenzen am See), a sumptuous breakfast buffet and admission to the Genussfestival for two people.

(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)
(Bild: VILA VITA Pannonia)

Spend your time out at VILA VITA Pannonia****S and leave everyday life behind you. Whether relaxing walks through the colorful autumn landscape, culinary highlights or unforgettable family experiences - here you will find everything your heart desires in the golden season. The wide range of offers and the idyllic location by Lake Neusiedl National Park make every stay a special experience. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

