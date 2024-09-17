Golden fall in Burgenland

Offers for families

The fall vacation special offers a special advantage for families : children up to the age of 14 stay for free! Look forward to five nights with breakfast buffet and half board, an exciting children's and youth program with the highlights: atmospheric torchlight hike, a lively children's disco and an exciting family Olympics. There is also a 50% discount on tickets for the Familypark in St. Margarethen. For shorter stays, the autumn package "Full of Autumn Pleasure", which includes two nights including breakfast, is ideal. It includes an exquisitely prepared 5-course Gansl menu with perfectly matched regional wines and an autumnal farewell gift to round off your stay in style.