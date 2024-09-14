Worldskills in Lyon
Maximum concentration among the young skilled workers
Two young women and ten young men from Styria are currently competing for medals at the World Skills Championships in Lyon, France. On the penultimate day of the competition, the competition came to a bitter end for one participant. Others are getting closer and closer to the podium.
From Kapfenstein to Lyon: that's a long way, and Viktoria and Lisa Hörtl even got on a plane for the first time. "As soon as it was clear that David was going to take part in the Worldskills, we knew we were coming. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Viktoria, the partner of car mechanic David Gschaar.
The joy of finally seeing her partner on Friday afternoon is all the greater: He is kneeling in front of his desk, his eyes engrossed in his laptop. The noise in the huge halls of Euroexpo is booming. French teenagers push their way through the aisles, just a few meters away the welders make the sparks fly. The participants come from South Korea, Palestine, Brazil and Mongolia. The Worldskills area is 14 hectares in size. 1600 participants from 65 nations, competing in 62 disciplines, all have one thing in common: they want to take home a medal. Preferably a gold one.
Gschaar can't talk to anyone, he can't even wave to his Viktoria and her sister - that would immediately result in points being deducted. Instead, the South Styrian from Klöch has to concentrate on his search for faults in various vehicle models - the more he can find and fix, the better.
However, Gschaar is sure to be the winner of hearts: when he puts down his work on Saturday after four intensive days, Viktoria and Lisa will give him a warm welcome with family and friends. "It's pure goosebumps," says Lisa.
Styria has the largest team
A total of 47 young professionals up to the age of 22 are on site from Austria, 12 participants are from Styria. One of them is Magdalena Rath, who stands out in the male-dominated discipline of "Digital Construction" due to her gender alone. "I hope that by taking part in Worldskills I can also inspire other women to go into technology. There's nothing to be afraid of," said Rath at the team's farewell ceremony in Graz.
Specialist models entire construction project
What tasks is Rath currently tackling in Lyon? The young woman from Bad Blumau, who works in a civil engineering office in Graz, is unable to speak to the media during the competition. Her expert Larissa Schneiderbauer explains: "It's about project management in construction between planning and the construction site." Rath builds a digital model of a construction project, which she can then use to work out the order in which everything should be carried out, which windows and which doors fit where and exactly which component needs to be ordered. "It's gone well so far," says Schneiderbauer. "Today, for example, she had to create automated quantity statements."
These are the participants from Styria
Florian Gruber (tiler), David Gschaar (automotive technician), Johanna Haimel (graphic designer), Thomas Leitner (carpenter), Alexander Pfleger (welder), Silvius Pink (chef), Magdalena Rath (digital construction), Paul Nico Reif and Fabian Weber (robot system integration), Simon Stoißer and Jan Trummer (mobile robotics), Christoph Sorger (metal construction)
Injury forces carpenter to give up
Styrian carpenter Thomas Leitner from Obdach was unlucky. He had already cut 90 percent of his tendon during training. "It tore again on Friday morning," he says, unable to hide his disappointment. Nevertheless, he comes into the hall with his hand in a splint to cheer on his team. "That really ticks me off. But it was our team doctor's decision. And it's better this way than risking long-term damage."
His boss and his wife, Markus and Silvia Tragner from Zeltweg, are nevertheless proud. "It's like top-class sport," says Markus Tragner. "When you ski down the Streif, you can also hurt yourself."
The winners will be determined on Sunday
The competitions in Lyon will end on Saturday, with 1,600 participants taking to the slopes one after the other. On Sunday evening from 7 p.m., the big award ceremony will take place in the Groupama Stadium at Olympique Lyon.
Regardless of the outcome - Skills Austria President Josef Herk is proud: "We have great, motivated young people - we won't let them talk us down. Even after 17 years of Skills, my heart is still as full as it was the very first time!" Nevertheless, he said to his German neighbors: "We all win - you the experience and we the medals."
