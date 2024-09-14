Maximum concentration among the young skilled workers

Specialist models entire construction project

What tasks is Rath currently tackling in Lyon? The young woman from Bad Blumau, who works in a civil engineering office in Graz, is unable to speak to the media during the competition. Her expert Larissa Schneiderbauer explains: "It's about project management in construction between planning and the construction site." Rath builds a digital model of a construction project, which she can then use to work out the order in which everything should be carried out, which windows and which doors fit where and exactly which component needs to be ordered. "It's gone well so far," says Schneiderbauer. "Today, for example, she had to create automated quantity statements."