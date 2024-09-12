“If it goes well, I can win both”

"Benji" only left his bike at home once in the summer: when he was in China. Because apparently he made an impression there with his Olympic victory in Beijing. "A snowboard club asked if I would like to train them." And he actually got on the plane with his lady of the heart Nina and their two daughters. "It wasn't a vacation. Because the sea was far away. I was in Chengdu in the ski hall - it was 30 degrees outside. And it's not bad for the children to get to know other cultures."